21,859 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,274. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.