$22.98 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report sales of $22.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the highest is $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

