$222.77 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $222.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $818.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $5,600,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

