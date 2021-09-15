$245.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $245.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $253.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $238.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $957.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.60 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ECOL opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

