26,115 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.78 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

