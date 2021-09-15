265,745 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

