271,200 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.