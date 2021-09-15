$274.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $274.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $286.00 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

