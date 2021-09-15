28,040 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

TTEK opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

