29,600 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $602,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

