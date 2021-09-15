$298.04 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $298.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.50 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.