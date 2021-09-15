$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

