$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.