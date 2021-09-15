$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce $35.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.43 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

