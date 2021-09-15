$355.99 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $355.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.80 million and the lowest is $354.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

