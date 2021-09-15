$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post sales of $37.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MFIN stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

