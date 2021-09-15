$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post sales of $37.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MFIN stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.