$371.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post $371.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $409.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

