3i Group (LON:III) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,283.18

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,283.18 ($16.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,271 ($16.61), with a volume of 1,068,846 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.69.

In related news, insider David Hutchison purchased 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders acquired a total of 1,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,960 over the last ninety days.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

