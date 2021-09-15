$415.10 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce $415.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $360.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $591.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

