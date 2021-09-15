$43.46 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $43.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

BFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

