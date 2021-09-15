$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $46.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

