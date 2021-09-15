47,476 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of The Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

