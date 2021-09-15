48,000 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

