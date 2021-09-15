54,554 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

