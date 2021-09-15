5,545 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

