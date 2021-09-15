$693.80 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $693.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,816,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

