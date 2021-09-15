$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock worth $3,196,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.