$732.46 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $732.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.21 million to $741.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $2,896,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

