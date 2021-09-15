$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $83.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.88 million and the lowest is $81.23 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVGS stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

