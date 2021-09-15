$873.09 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $873.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.71 million and the lowest is $849.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

