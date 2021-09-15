88mph 1-Day Volume Tops $196,053.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $45.98 or 0.00096529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $196,053.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

