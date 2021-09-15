88mph (MPH) Price Tops $47.99 on Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $47.99 or 0.00100859 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $162,512.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 375,508 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

