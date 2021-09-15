8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 10.49 -$3.89 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 5.04 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -20.13

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38

8X8 has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.82%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

8X8 beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

