8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,404.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $965,096.70 and approximately $6,404.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001026 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

