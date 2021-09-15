9830 Macarthur, Llc Sells 181,000 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 7th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90.

Aterian stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,092. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

