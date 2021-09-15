A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

