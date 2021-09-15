Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

