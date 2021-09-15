Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

