Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

ABC stock opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,654.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,432.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,437.99. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

