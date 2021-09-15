Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abcam in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

