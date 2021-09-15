Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $6,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $4,023,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

