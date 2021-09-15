abrdn plc Buys 86,899 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.62% of NICE worth $252,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in NICE by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.76. 3,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.53. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

