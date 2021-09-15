abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146,452 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Medtronic worth $308,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

