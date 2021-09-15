abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,875.00. 29,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.