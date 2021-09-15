abrdn plc Has $144.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,006,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,153 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $144,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

