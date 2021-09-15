abrdn plc Has $320.05 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,984 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $320,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. 84,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,922. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.