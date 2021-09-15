abrdn plc Has $983.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $983,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,861.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,721.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,428.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

