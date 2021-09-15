abrdn plc Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of NextEra Energy worth $417,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 199,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

