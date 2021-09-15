abrdn plc Purchases 412,478 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.46% of Emerson Electric worth $266,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. 113,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,050. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

