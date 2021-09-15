abrdn plc Purchases 873,777 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,777 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of PayPal worth $378,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $281.58. 127,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,178. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.